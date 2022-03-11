Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GNFTF stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Friday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.
About Genfit (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genfit (GNFTF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.