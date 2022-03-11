Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GNFTF stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Friday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

