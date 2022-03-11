Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.20. Genius Sports shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 17,659 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.