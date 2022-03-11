Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
