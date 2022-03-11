Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

