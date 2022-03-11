Genting Malaysia Berhad to Issue Dividend of $0.54 (OTCMKTS:GMALY)

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of GMALY stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad (Get Rating)
