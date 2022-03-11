GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,351.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $384,163.34 and $1,351.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,089.57 or 0.99875012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00070934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00273492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.