Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,949 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Gold Resource worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GORO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

