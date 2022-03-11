Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

