Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Ultralife worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 151,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 113,021 shares of company stock valued at $565,849. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a PE ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

