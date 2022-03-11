Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Manitex International worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International during the third quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 million, a PE ratio of -34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

