Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,721 Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Novan worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 14.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth $464,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.04. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Novan Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

