German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 50,000 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCCO opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.