German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 50,000 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE SCCO opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.
SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.
Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Copper (SCCO)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.