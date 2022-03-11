Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

GERN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 52,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,339. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.04.

GERN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Geron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 234,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Geron by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 132,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Geron by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

