Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
GERN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 52,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,339. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.04.
GERN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
