Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,104. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

