Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROCK. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. 10,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,103,000 after buying an additional 145,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

