Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,757. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

