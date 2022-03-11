Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in American Water Works by 33.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.21. 4,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,629. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.07 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

