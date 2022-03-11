Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 11,492 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

