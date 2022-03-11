Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after buying an additional 160,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 14,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,743. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

