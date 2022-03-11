Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 402 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,904 shares of company stock worth $16,086,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,736. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.09 and its 200-day moving average is $519.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 261.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.