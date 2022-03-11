Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 580. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 492.65 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.39), with a volume of 31486939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.10 ($6.16).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 480.63 ($6.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £65.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 416.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

