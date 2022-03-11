Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 241.0% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 125,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000.

DAX stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

