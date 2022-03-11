GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Cap of $176,804.68 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $176,804.68 and $103.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,200.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.64 or 0.06603637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00272727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.81 or 0.00744399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00068157 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00446041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00395580 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

