Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director James R. Tobin Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GMED opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 275,596 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

