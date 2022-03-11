Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOGO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

