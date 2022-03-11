Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $16.71 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

