Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie Sells 16,822 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$2,527,971.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,615,531.18.

Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$156.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$100.52 and a 12 month high of C$157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.01 billion and a PE ratio of 420.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 616.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

