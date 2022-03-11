Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Graybug Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Graybug Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

