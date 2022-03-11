Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the stock.

GPEAF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.77.

GPEAF opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

