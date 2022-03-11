Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $79.96 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 2.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $79,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $80.96. 1,657,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.