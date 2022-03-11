Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.