Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,232 ($29.25) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,680.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,922.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Greggs alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.