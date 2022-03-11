Guess? (GES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

GES traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.09. 5,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,572. Guess? has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guess? by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

