Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

