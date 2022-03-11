Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.73

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 194.73 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 237.59 ($3.11). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.88), with a volume of 2,252,714 shares changing hands.

GKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 315 ($4.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £476.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.54%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.