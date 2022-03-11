Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.70

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.42 ($0.10), with a volume of 4821988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of £75.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52.

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Mansour Al Alami purchased 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($13,993.71).

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

