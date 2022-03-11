Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HALL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,880. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

