Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
HALL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,880. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.29.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
