Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

