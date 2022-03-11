Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.20

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.52). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.52), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £498.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.20.
Hansteen Company Profile (LON:HSTN)
