Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,840. The firm has a market cap of $165.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on HARP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,331.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

