HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.63, but opened at $63.72. HCI Group shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

