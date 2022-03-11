Head-To-Head Analysis: Stem (STEM) & The Competition

Stem (NYSE: STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stem to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s peers have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stem and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.09 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $23.80 million -7.78

Stem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stem and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 102 599 957 21 2.53

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 278.26%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.34%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Stem beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

