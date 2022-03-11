Head to Head Contrast: Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) versus MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of MediciNova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MediciNova has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MediciNova and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spero Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

MediciNova presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.37%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -11.52% -10.99% Spero Therapeutics -454.11% -69.84% -56.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediciNova and Spero Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova $4.04 million 27.68 -$10.13 million ($0.23) -9.91 Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 30.04 -$78.28 million ($2.67) -3.25

MediciNova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spero Therapeutics. MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

