Head-To-Head Contrast: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) versus Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Whitestone REIT pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.09 $6.03 million $0.26 50.00

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.