Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.55.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$7.13. 982,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,317. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$7.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

