HealthInvest Partners AB Increases Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences accounts for about 11.7% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 0.33% of Harmony Biosciences worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,034. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,029 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.