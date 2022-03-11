HealthInvest Partners AB Invests $2.98 Million in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Intercept Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $178,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 20,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $442.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

