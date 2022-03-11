HeartBout One Day Volume Reaches $124.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $42,080.16 and approximately $124.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

