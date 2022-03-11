Helikon Investments Ltd Takes $4.03 Million Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,359,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000. VEON accounts for 1.3% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VEON by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,932,008. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $645.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

