Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00272979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

