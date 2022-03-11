Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) PT Lowered to $13.00

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.97% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

