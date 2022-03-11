Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) PT Lowered to $13.00

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.97% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of HMTV stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
